Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Increases By 22.9%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,499,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 5,288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.

AltaGas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $22.59 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.

AltaGas Company Profile

Featured Articles

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

