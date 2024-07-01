Short Interest in AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Increases By 22.9%

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,499,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 5,288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.
AltaGas Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $22.59 on Monday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51.
AltaGas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What does consumer price index measure?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.