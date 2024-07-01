Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,922,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 3,562,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.1 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $56.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.12. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

