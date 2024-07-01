ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Update

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,257,200 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 31st total of 8,396,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,286.0 days.

ANPDF stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $12.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

