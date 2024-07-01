Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

About Alvopetro Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.45%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

