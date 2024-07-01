Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alvopetro Energy has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.
Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter.
Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement
About Alvopetro Energy
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.