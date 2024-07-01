Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 1.0 %

ATLKY stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

