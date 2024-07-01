Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Drops By 12.0%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,512,100 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 7,398,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65,121.0 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Performance
ARZGF stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.79.
About Assicurazioni Generali
