Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 572,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.2 days.

Allegro.eu Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

