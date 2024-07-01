Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $237.09

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.09.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS
Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
Shares of DKS stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.