Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $237.09

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKS

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,305.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 144,050 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $214.85 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.20 and its 200-day moving average is $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.