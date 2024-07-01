New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $39.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Fortress Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NFE opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.50. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.05.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
