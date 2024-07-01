Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT at $12.09

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Catalyst Trading Up 5.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 299,139 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,157,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 65,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.