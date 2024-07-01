Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$45.09

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.09.

CPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE CPX opened at C$38.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.90 and a 1 year high of C$42.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1603928 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.04%.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.