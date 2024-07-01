Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,740,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 48,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

BBD opened at $2.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

