Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in June

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.7 %

HI stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

In related news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock valued at $278,193. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

