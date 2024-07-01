First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA) Short Interest Up 16.3% in June

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Seacoast Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp by 154.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the period. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Performance

FSEA stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.46. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative net margin of 64.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.