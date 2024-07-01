Short Interest in Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Expands By 16.3%

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 754.0 days.
Hammerson Stock Performance
Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
Hammerson Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hammerson
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.