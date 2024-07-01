Short Interest in Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Expands By 16.3%

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,200 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 843,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 754.0 days.

Hammerson Stock Performance

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

