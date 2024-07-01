FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Modine Manufacturing Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the auto parts company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of MOD opened at $100.19 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,099,000 after purchasing an additional 838,460 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,129,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 570.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,060,000 after purchasing an additional 596,177 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,414,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,726,000 after acquiring an additional 411,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

