Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.74 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 877,821 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 727,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 691,372 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 628,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 268,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,001 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

