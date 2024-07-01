Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 16.1% in June

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $9.74 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
