Short Interest in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rises By 16.2%

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 974,800 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 838,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of HNRG opened at $7.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.66. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hallador Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 289,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

