Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Up 16.6% in June

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 684,800 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JSPR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

JSPR opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,144,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,794,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

