Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price at $5.28

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $2.77 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,618,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,705 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,519,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,216,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 3,119,098 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after buying an additional 914,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,716,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 533,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

