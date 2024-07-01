Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $126.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,010 shares of company stock valued at $732,877. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,071.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $117.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average is $129.01. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

