Analysts Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Price Target at $56.17

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,926,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,237,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,785,000 after purchasing an additional 430,331 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

WBS stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.