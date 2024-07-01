Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $29.83

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TG Therapeutics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.