Analysts Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT at $29.83

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 713.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

