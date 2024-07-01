Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $211.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $173.36 on Friday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

