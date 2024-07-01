Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $213.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $205.27 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $135.07 and a 12-month high of $213.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.03.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

