Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target at $3.09

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.78 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

