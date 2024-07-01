WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 337,400 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,323,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiSA Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

WISA stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. WiSA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($5.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 807.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

