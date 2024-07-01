Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Short Interest Update

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

WTMA opened at $11.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTMA. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,224,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

