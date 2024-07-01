Short Interest in Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Drops By 22.6%

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ WFCF opened at $12.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.51. Where Food Comes From has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

