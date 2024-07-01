F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XFIX opened at $51.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2541 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About F/m Opportunistic Income ETF

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

