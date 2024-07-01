Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$3.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$465.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.28.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.