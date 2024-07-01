Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 55,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Expion360 Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Expion360 has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 126.26% and a negative net margin of 140.87%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expion360 will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expion360 Company Profile

In other Expion360 news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

