WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.13.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

About WELL Health Technologies

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$4.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.86.

(Get Free Report

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.