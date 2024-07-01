Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WINT stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will post -24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.