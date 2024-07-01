Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Target Price at $20.27

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OWL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

