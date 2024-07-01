TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$15.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.28.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

TransAlta Price Performance

TSE:TA opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.87. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.60.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.54. TransAlta had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of C$947.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.8411458 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

In other news, Senior Officer Blain Mitchell Van Melle sold 20,000 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total transaction of C$194,958.00. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

