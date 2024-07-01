Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $9.33

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have commented on GENI. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI opened at $5.45 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

