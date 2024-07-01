SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SCWorx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.50. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.04.
SCWorx Company Profile
Further Reading
