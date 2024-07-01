SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SCWorx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WORX opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.50. SCWorx has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.