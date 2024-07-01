Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Down 13.8% in June

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTFCP opened at $24.96 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

