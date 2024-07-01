Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

BAYRY opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.30%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

