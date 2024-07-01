Brokerages Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target at $7.32

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFN opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

