Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $10.78

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.
Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group
Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance
Shares of HAIN opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $620.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.80.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Hain Celestial Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.