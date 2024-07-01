Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT at $10.78

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,647.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $620.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.80.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

