Head-To-Head Analysis: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) vs. Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -4.99% -44.46% -4.54% Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Accuray and Meihua International Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 353.30%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

This table compares Accuray and Meihua International Medical Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $447.61 million 0.40 -$9.28 million ($0.22) -8.27 Meihua International Medical Technologies $97.10 million 0.22 $11.62 million N/A N/A

Meihua International Medical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meihua International Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accuray beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps. The company also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. In addition, it offers COVID-19 products comprising disposable medical masks. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

