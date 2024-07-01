CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAW shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CS Disco

CS Disco Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE LAW opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $357.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.09. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CS Disco by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.