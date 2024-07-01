Comparing SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAB Biotherapeutics -1,531.26% -109.90% -72.78% Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAB Biotherapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 12.77 -$42.19 million N/A N/A Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics and Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 319.35%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.