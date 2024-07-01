Research Analysts Set Expectations for STERIS’’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:STE)

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS’ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.
Separately, Stifel Canada lowered shares of STERIS’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
STERIS’ Price Performance
STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$320.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$289.75 million.
About STERIS’
STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.
