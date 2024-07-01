FY2025 EPS Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of DocuSign in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.78. DocuSign has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,484 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

