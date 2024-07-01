Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ciena Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.18 on Monday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,942 shares of company stock worth $798,831. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 34.4% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,476,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 332,181 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

