IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a report released on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Report on IDEX
IDEX Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IEX stock opened at $201.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.30. IDEX has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.