West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,200 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 1,571,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.2 days.
West African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of WFRSF stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
West African Resources Company Profile
